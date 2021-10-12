ChiNext Index Closes Lower Tuesday
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:47 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.81 percent to close at 3,138.26 points Tuesday
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.81 percent to close at 3,138.26 points Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.