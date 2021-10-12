UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Closes Lower Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:47 PM

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.81 percent to close at 3,138.26 points Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

