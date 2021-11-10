ChiNext Index closes lower Wednesday 10th Nov, 2021

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,399.66 points Wednesday

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.