ChiNext Index Closes Lower Wednesday 10th Nov, 2021
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:11 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,399.66 points Wednesday
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,399.66 points Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.