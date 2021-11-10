UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Closes Lower Wednesday 10th Nov, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:11 PM

ChiNext Index closes lower Wednesday 10th Nov, 2021

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,399.66 points Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,399.66 points Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai ties knot with Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai ties knot with Asser Malik

6 minutes ago
 Japan's Foreign Ministry to Be Headed by Ex-Defens ..

Japan's Foreign Ministry to Be Headed by Ex-Defense Minister Hayashi - Cabinet

8 minutes ago
 Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in Worl ..

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

8 minutes ago
 CSTO Following With Concern Migration Crisis on Po ..

CSTO Following With Concern Migration Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border

8 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Records Almost 600 Attempts to ..

Polish Border Guard Records Almost 600 Attempts to Illegally Cross Border in Pas ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.