ChiNext Index Closes Lower Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.54 percent to close at 1,833.55 points Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Business
-
Vegetables prices surge in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Gold rates dip Rs 400 per tola to Rs 240,6002 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1097 against USD Wednesday5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 20248 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union17 hours ago
-
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters17 hours ago
-
Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan17 hours ago
-
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI19 hours ago