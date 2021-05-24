ChiNext Index higher at midday Monday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.62 percent to 3,132.68 points in the morning session Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.62 percent to 3,132.68 points in the morning session Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.