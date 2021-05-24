ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Monday
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:13 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.62 percent to 3,132.68 points in the morning session Monday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.62 percent to 3,132.68 points in the morning session Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.