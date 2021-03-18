ChiNext Index higher at midday Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 1.46 percent to 2,743.49 points in the morning session Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and the Shenzhen SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) Board Index, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.