ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:21 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.43 percent to 3,352.86 points in the morning session Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.