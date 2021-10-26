ChiNext Index higher at midday Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.43 percent to 3,352.86 points in the morning session Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.43 percent to 3,352.86 points in the morning session Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.