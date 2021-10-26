UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:21 PM

ChiNext Index higher at midday Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.43 percent to 3,352.86 points in the morning session Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.43 percent to 3,352.86 points in the morning session Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

59 seconds ago
 South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional m ..

South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine

1 minute ago
 Govt sets target to produce 6,900,000 ton coal

Govt sets target to produce 6,900,000 ton coal

1 minute ago
 Gold rises on inflation worries

Gold rises on inflation worries

1 minute ago
 Fuel shortages in hospitals likely to cost lives i ..

Fuel shortages in hospitals likely to cost lives in Haiti: UN

1 minute ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.