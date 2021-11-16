ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Tuesday
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.33 percent to 3,413.26 points in the morning session Tuesday
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.