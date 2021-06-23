ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:27 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.63 percent to 3,335.56 points in the morning session Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.