ChiNext Index higher at midday Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.63 percent to 3,335.56 points in the morning session Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.