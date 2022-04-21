ChiNext Index lower at midday Thursday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, went down 1.46 percent to 2,329.16 points in the morning session Thursday

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.