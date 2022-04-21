UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Lower At Midday Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:12 PM

ChiNext Index lower at midday Thursday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, went down 1.46 percent to 2,329.16 points in the morning session Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, went down 1.46 percent to 2,329.16 points in the morning session Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

11 seconds ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

13 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

14 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

16 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over neglig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.