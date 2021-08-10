UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Lower At Midday Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.67 percent to 3,433.66 points in the morning session Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

