ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.27 percent to 3,321.46 points in the morning session Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.