UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Lower At Midday Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:37 PM

ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.68 percent to 3,189.54 points in the morning session Wednesday

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.68 percent to 3,189.54 points in the morning session Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

22 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

22 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

52 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

52 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

54 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.