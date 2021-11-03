ChiNext Index lower at midday Wednesday

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:08 PM

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.71 percent to 3,315.82 points in the morning session Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.71 percent to 3,315.82 points in the morning session Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

