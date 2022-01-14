ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:19 PM

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.78 percent to open at 3,059.14 points Friday

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.78 percent to open at 3,059.14 points Friday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

