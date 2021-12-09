UrduPoint.com

ChiNext Index Opens Lower Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:26 PM

ChiNext Index opens lower Thursday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.07 percent to open at 3,422.38 points Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.07 percent to open at 3,422.38 points Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Enditem

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

14 minutes ago
 Djokovic Will Not Get Special Permission to Take P ..

Djokovic Will Not Get Special Permission to Take Part in Australian Open - Prime ..

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea to administer COVID-19 booster shot to fo ..

S. Korea to administer COVID-19 booster shot to foreign nationals

3 minutes ago
 Chinese archaeological finding ranks in top 10 of ..

Chinese archaeological finding ranks in top 10 of 2021

3 minutes ago
 Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peacef ..

Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peaceful Atom - Innovation Minister

5 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.