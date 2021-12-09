ChiNext Index Opens Lower Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:26 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.07 percent to open at 3,422.38 points Thursday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Enditem