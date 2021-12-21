ChiNext Index opens lower Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.11 percent to open at 3,328.89 points Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.11 percent to open at 3,328.89 points Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.