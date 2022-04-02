UrduPoint.com

Chiniot Chamber Delegation Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

A delegation of Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Danish Fakhri along with executive committee members of Chiniot Chamber visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Danish Fakhri along with executive committee members of Chiniot Chamber visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar and executive committee members of SCCI warmly welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar discussed future collaborations with the delegates.

Danish Fakhri expressed gratitude to the business community of Sialkot Riaz ud Din Sheikh, Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt, Mr. Waqas Akram Awan and executive committee Sialkot Chamber also attended the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Chiniot Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Dist ..

Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Distribution Site Near Kiev

44 seconds ago
 Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - ..

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - Kremlin

46 seconds ago
 Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz o ..

Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz on plea for bail cancellation

47 seconds ago
 Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains Wit ..

Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains With Military Aid to Ukraine - KK ..

3 minutes ago
 Private schools registration drive program in KP e ..

Private schools registration drive program in KP ends

3 minutes ago
 44 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

44 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.