Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Danish Fakhri along with executive committee members of Chiniot Chamber visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar and executive committee members of SCCI warmly welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar discussed future collaborations with the delegates.

Danish Fakhri expressed gratitude to the business community of Sialkot Riaz ud Din Sheikh, Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt, Mr. Waqas Akram Awan and executive committee Sialkot Chamber also attended the session.