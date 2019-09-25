UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, went down 32.3 basis points to 2.046 percent on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, went down 32.3 basis points to 2.046 percent on Wednesday.

The seven-day Shibor shed 10.4 basis points to 2.572 percent. The one-month rate went down 0.1 basis points to 2.

75 percent, while the one-year rate was down 0.1 basis points at 3.047 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

