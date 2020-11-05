UrduPoint.com
Chinses Ambassador Calls On Adviser On Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

Chinses Ambassador calls on Adviser on Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong on Thursday called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Finance Division in Islamabad.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh warmly welcomed the new Ambassador and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during the meeting, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Adviser Finance briefed the Chinese envoy on enhancement of economic cooperation under the umbrella of CPEC, the fragile economy inherited by the present Government, the remarkable economic stability achieved in the pre-COVID-19 period especially in the external sector, the adverse socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fiscal relief initiatives taken by the Government during the coronavirus crisis.

He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China has always extended to Pakistan during testing times.

The Ambassador, Nong Rong stressed that the China-Pakistan bilateral relationship is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood.

While discussing progress on CPEC projects, the Ambassador said that collaboration between the peoples and the Governments of China and Pakistan would continue to expand and strengthen for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

Adviser Finance expressed confidence that Ambassador Nong Rong's tenure would further solidify the friendship between the two brotherly countries.

He assured his full cooperation during Mr. Rong's diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

