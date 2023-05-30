UrduPoint.com

Chip Company Nvidia Tops $1 Tn In Market Value On Wall Street

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Chip company Nvidia tops $1 tn in market value on Wall Street

Chip company Nvidia exceeded $1 trillion in market value Tuesday as Wall Street stocks mostly rose, following an agreement between President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a US debt default

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chip company Nvidia exceeded $1 trillion in market value Tuesday as Wall Street stocks mostly rose, following an agreement between President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a US debt default.

All three major indices were in positive territory, while Nvidia jumped more than seven percent on bullish sentiment over its role in artificial intelligence breakthrough technology.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,021.07.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.4 percent to 4,223.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 13,116.93.

The weekend deal, reached after weeks of frantic negotiations, faces opposition from the progressive and hard-right wings of Biden and McCarthy's respective parties.

The basic framework of the deal lifts the debt ceiling, currently at $31.

4 trillion, for two years -- enough to get past the next presidential election in 2024.

In return, Republicans secured some limits on Federal spending over the same period.

Biden and McCarthy both say they believe the bill will pass the House and then move swiftly to the Senate.

Meanwhile, most large tech companies advanced early Tuesday, with shares of Facebook parent Meta and Apple both up more than one percent while Netflix rose nearly four percent.

The surge in Nvidia shares comes amid rising confidence in new generative AI breakthroughs, capable of delivering the computing heft needed to churn out complex content in just seconds from data centers around the world.

In topping $1 trillion in valuation, Nvidia joins a group of just five other companies, all US tech giants except Saudi Aramco.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate World Technology Facebook Company Saudi Same Stocks Apple Market All From Agreement Dow Jones Netflix Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

15 minutes ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins t ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabi ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain

45 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, glo ..

UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, globally with scientific breakthr ..

45 minutes ago
 SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India t ..

SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India to promote further trade, inves ..

1 hour ago
 Speakers stress to allocate 70 percent budget for ..

Speakers stress to allocate 70 percent budget for girls' education in 2023-24

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.