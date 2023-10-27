Open Menu

Chip Maker Intel Beats Earnings Expectations As It Pursues Rivals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Chip maker Intel beats earnings expectations as it pursues rivals

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) US chip giant Intel on Thursday said it made more money than expected in the recently ended quarter as it continued to invest in a "geographically balanced" supply chain.

Intel shares jumped more than 7 percent to $34.88 in after-market trades.

"We delivered a standout third quarter, underscored by across-the-board progress on our process and product roadmaps; agreements with new foundry customers, and momentum as we bring AI everywhere," said Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger.

Intel reported revenue of $14.2 billion, which was 8 percent less than the amount seen in the same quarter a year earlier but ahead of forecasts.

Net income tallied $300 million, compared with $1 billion profit in the same period in 2022, earnings figures showed.

"Our results exceeded expectations," said Intel chief financial officer David Zinsner, who said earnings benefited from "expense discipline.

"

Intel has been working to catch up with rivals, especially Nvidia, when it comes to powerful chips needed to handle the computing demands of artificial intelligence.

Intel touted investments being made in chip production facilities with an aim of creating a "geographically balanced, secure, resilient supply chain."

California-based Intel is seen as a key tool for the United States to reduce its dependence on major global producers, such as Taiwan's TSMC.

Earlier this year, Intel announced it will spend $25 billion on a new plant in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it the country's single largest foreign investment.

