Chip maker SK Hynix posts 95 percent quarterly profit plunge

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):The world's second-largest memory chip maker, South Korea's SK Hynix, posted a 95 percent quarterly profit plunge on Friday as it suffers from a long-running lull in the global market.

The East Asian country's chip manufacturers -- led by behemoth Samsung Electronics -- have enjoyed record profits in recent years as prices for their products soared.

SK Hynix supplies chips to companies from US giant Apple to China's Huawei but demand began to decline and supply increase after manufacturers invested billions in new factories.

Operating profit for SK Hynix dropped 95 percent to 236 billion won ($198 million) year on year in the period October to December, the company said in a statement.

The firm also recorded a net loss of 118 billion won, while sales fell 30 percent to 6.9 trillion won.