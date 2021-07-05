UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chip Shortage Driving French Industry Lower

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Chip shortage driving French industry lower

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The global shortage of semiconductors that has been plaguing the automobile industry is helping drive industrial production lower in France, data showed Monday.

Manufacturing of motor vehicles fell by 7.9 percent in May from the previous month "due to shortages of raw materials in the automotive industry", the national statistics agency INSEE said.

That helped drag down overall industrial production by 0.3 percent during the month.

Modern automobiles can use dozens of such chips in their various electronics systems, and carmakers have had to slow or idle factories when they have run out of supplies.

French motor vehicle production was down 29.2 percent in May from its level in February 2020, just before the pandemic lockdowns began.

Overall, French industrial production was 5.6 percent lower from its pre-pandemic level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage France Vehicles Vehicle February May 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

45 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: All vaccines must be treated equally

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.