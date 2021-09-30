Chip shortage shuts Opel plant in Germany to 'start of 2022'

Opel will close one of its plants in Germany until the "start of 2022" as a global chip shortage holds back production, a spokesman for the carmaker said Thursday

The auto industry found itself "in an exceptional situation due to the continuing pandemic and the worldwide shortage of semiconductors," the spokesman said.

The factory in Eisenach will stop production from next week and start up again next year "to the extent the supply chain situation allows."