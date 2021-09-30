UrduPoint.com

Chip Shortage Shuts Opel Plant In Germany To 'start Of 2022'

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Chip shortage shuts Opel plant in Germany to 'start of 2022'

Opel will close one of its plants in Germany until the "start of 2022" as a global chip shortage holds back production, a spokesman for the carmaker said Thursday

Frankfurt, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Opel will close one of its plants in Germany until the "start of 2022" as a global chip shortage holds back production, a spokesman for the carmaker said Thursday.

The auto industry found itself "in an exceptional situation due to the continuing pandemic and the worldwide shortage of semiconductors," the spokesman said.

The factory in Eisenach will stop production from next week and start up again next year "to the extent the supply chain situation allows."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Germany From Industry

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

6 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

26 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

41 minutes ago
 CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulance ..

CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122

8 minutes ago
 No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to s ..

No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to see latest film

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.