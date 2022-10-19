Chisinau Provides Loan to Moldovagaz For Payments to Gazprom - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Moldovan government has agreed to give a loan to Moldovagaz so it can pay Russian gas giant Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

Gazprom has said that it reserves the right to halt gas deliveries to Moldova if the country fails to pay before October 20.

"The meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations has just ended. We offered a loan secured by the country's gas transportation system. This decision will allow Moldovagaz to fully pay Gazprom for gas consumption in September and make an advance payment for October," Spinu wrote on his Telegram channel.