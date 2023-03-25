UrduPoint.com

Chisinau Says Sees No Reason For Russia's Gazprom To Stop Gas Supplies To Moldova

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Chisinau Says Sees No Reason for Russia's Gazprom to Stop Gas Supplies to Moldova

Chisinau does not see any grounds for a cessation of gas supplies by Russian energy giant Gazprom to Moldova, especially given that the bilateral contract on gas deliveries runs until 2026, Moldovan State Secretary in the domain of Energy Constantin Borosan said on Saturday

"Gazprom and Moldovagaz JSC signed a five-year contract in 2021, which is valid until September 2026. Since October 2022, Gazprom has unilaterally decided to reduce supplies to Moldova ... But there is no reason to think that the supply of 5.7 million cubic meters may be interrupted," Borosan told the Radio Moldova broadcaster.

The official also said that Moldova had a sufficient amount of natural gas and that the country was preparing for the next winter.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government has introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova was also forced to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom last October. The country is now purchasing about half of its electricity from Romania at a higher cost, the Moldovan authorities said.

