Chisinau's Approach To Audit Of Debt For Russian Gas Goes Against 2021 Deal - Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Chisinau's Approach to Audit of Debt for Russian Gas Goes Against 2021 Deal - Gazprom

Moldova's "one-sided" approach to conducting the audit of Modlovagaz's debt to Gazprom goes against agreements reached in October 2021, the Russian gas company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moldova's "one-sided" approach to conducting the audit of Modlovagaz's debt to Gazprom goes against agreements reached in October 2021, the Russian gas company said on Tuesday.

"The one-sided approach of the Moldovan side to the audit of the debt of Moldovagaz runs counter to the agreements reached in October 2021," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.

