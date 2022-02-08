Moldova's "one-sided" approach to conducting the audit of Modlovagaz's debt to Gazprom goes against agreements reached in October 2021, the Russian gas company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moldova's "one-sided" approach to conducting the audit of Modlovagaz's debt to Gazprom goes against agreements reached in October 2021, the Russian gas company said on Tuesday.

