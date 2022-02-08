- Home
Chisinau's Approach To Audit Of Debt For Russian Gas Goes Against 2021 Deal - Gazprom
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moldova's "one-sided" approach to conducting the audit of Modlovagaz's debt to Gazprom goes against agreements reached in October 2021, the Russian gas company said on Tuesday.
"The one-sided approach of the Moldovan side to the audit of the debt of Moldovagaz runs counter to the agreements reached in October 2021," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.