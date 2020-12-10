UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chitral Businessmen To Be Given Priority For Acquiring Plots In CSEZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:42 PM

Chitral businessmen to be given priority for acquiring plots in CSEZ

Chief Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javaid Khattak Thursday said that business community of Chitral would be given priority to acquire plots in Chitral Special Economic Zone (CSEZ).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javaid Khattak Thursday said that business community of Chitral would be given priority to acquire plots in Chitral Special Economic Zone (CSEZ).

He was briefing business community of Chitral regarding allotment of plots in CSEZ here in Regional Office of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He said that local business community would be given priority to acquire land in economic zone and they would be provided needed help and assistance.

He said that plots would be given on installments and applicants would submit 25 percent down payment and a feasibility report for establishing industrial unit adding that females can also apply for plot in special economic zone.

He told that applications for allotment in CSEZ could be submitted till December 30.

Javaid Khattak said that an additional land of ten acres would be acquired for the economic zone and infrastructure work would be inaugurated during the current month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sartaj Ahmad Khan of FPCCI said that CSEZ would create opportunities for locals and strengthen trade relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, CM aide on Industries for establishing special economic zone in Chitral.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Company Chitral Chamber December Commerce Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Media played pivotal role in sensitizing people fo ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on contracts, wareh ..

16 minutes ago

Argentina Signs Contract With Russia for Supply of ..

2 minutes ago

Outgoing Moldovan President Congratulates Sandu on ..

2 minutes ago

Brent Crude Tops $50 Per Barrel First Time Since M ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue employees stage sit in against misbehavior ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.