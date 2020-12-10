Chitral businessmen to be given priority for acquiring plots in CSEZ

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javaid Khattak Thursday said that business community of Chitral would be given priority to acquire plots in Chitral Special Economic Zone (CSEZ).

He was briefing business community of Chitral regarding allotment of plots in CSEZ here in Regional Office of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He said that local business community would be given priority to acquire land in economic zone and they would be provided needed help and assistance.

He said that plots would be given on installments and applicants would submit 25 percent down payment and a feasibility report for establishing industrial unit adding that females can also apply for plot in special economic zone.

He told that applications for allotment in CSEZ could be submitted till December 30.

Javaid Khattak said that an additional land of ten acres would be acquired for the economic zone and infrastructure work would be inaugurated during the current month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sartaj Ahmad Khan of FPCCI said that CSEZ would create opportunities for locals and strengthen trade relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, CM aide on Industries for establishing special economic zone in Chitral.