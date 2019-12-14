UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Choking Financing To Terrorists Our Top Most Priority: Governor State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:24 PM

Choking financing to terrorists our top most priority: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir has said financial crime is a crucial problem for state bank and choking financing to terrorists is one among our top priorities

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Raza Baqir has said financial crime is a crucial problem for state bank and choking financing to terrorists is one among our top priorities.He said this while addressing second Financial Crime Summit (FCS) here Saturday.He went on to say SBP is continuing with reforms in financial sector.

" We are heading towards improvement in exchange rate. The decision for making change in exchange rate was correct. The new system of exchange rate has led to restore confidence among the people", he added."Softening the terms is linked to better situation.

Documentary activities are being bolstered by eliminating unorganized activities. The mindset of those opposing the documentation of economy is changing.He held that the citizens have changed their foreign currency account to saving account.

This led to benefit the economy. The national kitty was becoming empty owing to pressure on foreign exchange. But today's situation is far better than before. Foreign exchange reserves of the country are witnessing upswing.

People are inclining towards savings.Raza Baqir said curbing money laundering is very vital objective in economic reforms. Financial crimes is extremely important issue for SBP. Our country was affected by terrorism more than any other country.

Choking funding to terrorists is our top most priority. This will benefit us more than any other country."We implemented FATF conditions and work is underway on 27 conditions of FATF. Laws have been enacted to curb trade base money laundering and terror financing. International institutions are also lauding Pakistan efforts, he underscored.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Money Financial Action Task Force Top

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

40 seconds ago

Lawyers visit PIC with flowers to express good-wil ..

19 minutes ago

PIC's OPD, indoor services remain suspended; emerg ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan to hold meeting with Saudi leadershi ..

3 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand extended till Dec ..

3 minutes ago

Second raid conducted to arrest PM Khan's nephew H ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.