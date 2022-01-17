UrduPoint.com

Chongqing's Foreign Trade Up 22.8 Pct In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Chongqing's foreign trade up 22.8 pct in 2021

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade exceeding 800 billion yuan (about 125.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, an increase of 22.8 percent from the previous year, the city's customs authorities said Monday

Chongqing's foreign trade has maintained double-digit growth since 2018, it added. The city's exports rose 23.4 percent year on year in 2021 to 516.8 billion yuan, while imports totaled 283.2 billion yuan, up 21.7 percent from a year ago.

Of the total, Chongqing's trade volume with economies involved in the Belt and Road Initiative reached 220.7 billion yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 26 percent. Meanwhile, trade between Chongqing and 14 other member countries under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was 236.

8 billion yuan in 2021, an increase of 15.9 percent year on year and accounting for 29.6 percent of the city's total foreign trade.

Private enterprises have continued to make more contributions to foreign trade in Chongqing. The foreign trade of private enterprises in the city in 2021 reached 349.4 billion yuan. It was an increase of 40 percent from the previous year and took up a 43.7-percent share of the total.

Chongqing's major exported commodities include notebook computers, integrated circuits, tablet computers, and motorbikes. In 2021, the export value of notebook computers in Chongqing was 200.1 billion yuan, ranking first in China for three consecutive years.

