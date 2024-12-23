Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Finance Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan on Monday hosted a special cake cutting ceremony in connection with celebration of the occasion of Christmas by the Christian staff of the Finance Division.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, along with senior officers of the Ministry, said a press release issued here.

The ceremony began with prayers for the peace, security, and solidarity of the country.

Minister Aurangzeb extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian staff, recognizing their contributions and reaffirming the government's commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality for all citizens.