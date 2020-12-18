UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At ICCI

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the Christmas with the Christian community.

Reverend Father Sylvester Joseph, Ch. Ashraf Farzand, chairman Pakistan Minority Forum, Ch. Rasheed Farzand, Akash Tara, Shahryar Shams, Younas Shakeel, Manzoor Masih, Jameel Khokhar, Moris Jan, Asif Jan and others were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI lauded that the Christian community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country.

He said that millions of Christians around the world including Pakistan were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ who was a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity.

He said that Jesus Christ not only healed the ailing humanity but also preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion, which were kept in high esteem in islam as well.

He said that such events contributed to inter-faith harmony and unity in the country.

He said that ICCI has formed an Inter-Faith Harmony Sub-Committee with Ch. Ashraf Farzand as its convener to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and assured that ICCI would continue to play role for promoting the business interests of traders and industrialists of minority communities so that they could play more effective role in developing economy.

Fatma Azim, Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President, ICCI said that all minorities including Christians enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and all should work hard for the development of our country.

Zafar Bakhrawari, M. Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry and others also lauded the positive role of Christian community in the economic growth of Pakistan and stressed for inter-faith harmony to take the country forward.

Reverend Father Sylvester Joseph read the message of Jesus Christ. He said the message of Jesus Chris was conciliation, love and forgiveness for all that needed to be fully implemented for a peaceful society.

He said that all communities in Pakistan have to work together for building a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Ashraf Farzand, speaking at the occasion thanked ICCI for organizing the Christmas cake cutting ceremony for Christian community and assured of their full cooperation and support in ICCI initiatives aimed at promoting business interests of minorities.

