Christmas ceremony held at P&D board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Planning and Development Board organized a ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community on auspicious occasion of Christmas, here on Tuesday.

P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, as a chief guest, cut the Christmas cake in the presence of officers and staff of Christian community.

On this occasion, the Chairman said that constitution of Pakistan gave equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan that's why we all lives here in Pakistan with peace and brotherhood. He said that due to fair and transparent opportunities for all, minorities have played a pivotal role in the development of the country.

He mentioned some leading personalities from the Christian community who have earned fame due to their sincere efforts for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that love, patience, brotherhood and peace are commonly features of both islam and Christianity. consultant P&D Board Ms Sarah Azeem thanked Chairman P&D board and other participants to grace the cake cutting ceremony.

At the end of the event , Chairman P &D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan cut the Christmas cake .