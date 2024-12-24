Open Menu

Christmas Ceremony Held At P&D Board

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Christmas ceremony held at P&D board

Planning and Development Board organized a ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community on auspicious occasion of Christmas, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Planning and Development Board organized a ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community on auspicious occasion of Christmas, here on Tuesday.

P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, as a chief guest, cut the Christmas cake in the presence of officers and staff of Christian community.

On this occasion, the Chairman said that constitution of Pakistan gave equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan that's why we all lives here in Pakistan with peace and brotherhood. He said that due to fair and transparent opportunities for all, minorities have played a pivotal role in the development of the country.

He mentioned some leading personalities from the Christian community who have earned fame due to their sincere efforts for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that love, patience, brotherhood and peace are commonly features of both islam and Christianity. consultant P&D Board Ms Sarah Azeem thanked Chairman P&D board and other participants to grace the cake cutting ceremony.

At the end of the event , Chairman P &D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan cut the Christmas cake .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Nabeel Christian Event All From Love P

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

7 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

7 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

18 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

22 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

27 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

27 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

27 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

28 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

28 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

35 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business