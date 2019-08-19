Christmas in PH now within reach with Cebu Pacific seat sales!

Filipinos and residents in the UAE will now have more chances to spend the holidays in the Philippines as Cebu Pacific—the largest carrier in the Philippines—offers another round of exciting seat promos this August

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th August, 2019) Filipinos and residents in the UAE will now have more chances to spend the holidays in the Philippines as Cebu Pacific—the largest carrier in the Philippines—offers another round of exciting seat promos this August.

Aside from its gorgeous and award-winning islands, which have captured travellers from around the world, the Philippines also has perhaps one of the merriest Christmas celebrations all over the globe.

And there is nothing better than to be with your loved ones as you celebrate the country’s joyous festivities. This Christmas be in the presence of serenity as you attend Simbang Gabi with your relatives, experience unlimited laughter with your friends and community at Christmas parties, and be closer to your family as you exchange gifts and share delicious meals at the Noche Buena.

Cebu Pacific's newest promo offers Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED395 from August 19 to 25, covering the travel period from October 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Those who are looking for instant ticket bookings may book either through web site or their mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store.

Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over-the-counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and UAE Exchange located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online. Filipinos in the UAE can now finally plan their reunions with their families over the holiday break, and the UAE expats can explore their New Year getaways with friends in the Philippines.

In addition, the airline also offers additional baggage promos until November 30, 2019. Those who have a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg may also avail of the additional 25kg free baggage allowance.