CIA Intends To Recruit Russians Dissatisfied With Military Operation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CIA Intends to Recruit Russians Dissatisfied With Military Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) intends to recruit Russians displeased with the special military operation in Ukraine, CIA Deputy Director David Marlowe said.

"We're looking around the world for Russians who are as disgusted with that (special operation in Ukraine) as we are...

we're open for business," Marlowe said at George Mason University's Hayden Center, according to a video published by the think tank on Monday.

On November 15, CIA head William Burns held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to assist Kiev authorities.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation was the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

