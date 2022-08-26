UrduPoint.com

CIA Made Threats To Turkish Businessmen Over Trade With Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

CIA Made Threats to Turkish Businessmen Over Trade With Russia - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) used intimidation against Turkish businessmen involved in trade with Russia, prying into their real estate contracts with Russians, Turkish daily Yeni Safak reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the CIA Turkey chief called and "openly threatened" the officials of construction companies with links to housing purchases made by Russian entities and individuals. The CIA official reportedly interviewed Turkish businessmen, asking them about the number of houses sold to Russians, the Currency used in transactions and other confidential details.

Another instance of "meddling" in Turkish internal affairs includes a letter which, according to Yeni Safak, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo sent to Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

The letter, reportedly dated this Monday, threatened to impose sanctions on TUSIAD members that were doing business with Russia.

Adeyemo also held a phone call with Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas last Friday, in which he raised concerns that Russian entities and individuals are attempting to use Turkey to circumvent sanctions imposed by the West.

The US and a number of aligned countries began imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in response to the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February. So far, Turkey has not joined the sanctions regime against Moscow.

