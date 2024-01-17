Cigarette Industry Experience Surge In Illegal Trade In Recent Months
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The cigarette industry has experienced a surge in illegal trade in recent months, particularly following a significant excise increase in February 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The cigarette industry has experienced a surge in illegal trade in recent months, particularly following a significant excise increase in February 2023.
Fuelled by this excise hike, industry sources have revealed a concerning trend of widespread availability of counterfeit cigarettes in the market, affixed with fake stamps, according to a press release issued here by Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC).
This raises serious doubts about the efficacy of the Track and Trace System, both in terms of implementation and enforcement.
According to industry sources, around Rs 850 million counterfeit cigarette sticks are currently being sold, equivalent to Rs 42.5 million packs featuring fake stamps, resulting in a substantial loss of approximately PKR 5.
7 billion in duties and taxes to the national exchequer.
The issue is more prevalent in big metro cities such as Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as other regions. It is surprising to note such blatant violations in cities where enforcement is considered easier to conduct by the relevant authorities in contrast to far-flung areas.
The implementation of a Track and Trace system can only be successful through extensive and sustained enforcement at the retail level.
Only two cigarette manufacturers have diligently implemented the Track and Trace System, in letter and spirit, yet the prevalence of illicit trade persists and continues to grow.
All cigarette manufacturers must be brought into the tax net to ensure the success of this system.
Recent Stories
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
KP HC completes geo tagging of 29000 health centers
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues18 seconds ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues23 seconds ago
-
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector4 minutes ago
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points2 hours ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from SOCAR2 hours ago
-
FBR denies reports of protest by IRS officers4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
UK inflation unexpectedly quickens2 hours ago