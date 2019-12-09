UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Circular Debt A Threat To The Economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:05 PM

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Efforts to bring debt to single-digit failed, Rosy picture being presented to the PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said Rs1.5trillion circular debt is a serious threat to the economy.
All the efforts to bring circular debt to a single digit have failed while the recent report of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has contradicted the claims of the top government official, he said.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government officials have claimed to bring down the debt to Rs12 billion per month from Rs38 billion while some have claimed to reduced it to single digit but the ADB’s recent report says that its Rs21 billion per month.
The former minister noted that contradictory reports is a question mark on the claims of energy officials and it also proves that things are not as good as presented to the PM.


He informed that ADB has released the report at a time when the government is securing a loan of one billion dollars to improve the energy sector and it has committed to increasing the power tariff on quarterly basis.

The ADB has called upon the authorities that the total amount of circular debt was a threat to the economy and the immediate priority was to stop further accumulation of circular debt.
ADB has also been assured that Nepra Act would be amended to give it the power to determine tariff and keep circular debt below Rs120 billion for the current year.
The business leader noted that annually electricity worth Rs200 billion is stolen while primitive transmission and the distribution system, recovery issues, corruption, and incompetence are contributing to the debt which is financed by the government by taking loans from the banks to avoid disruption in oil imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Loan Electricity Business Nepra Oil Alliance Asian Development Bank All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

22 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Himchan-UHS Spine and ..

26 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.