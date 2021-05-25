UrduPoint.com
Circular Debt Buildup Improves By Rs 189 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Circular debt buildup improves by Rs 189 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was informed here on Tuesday that the Circular Debt buildup during July and April stood at Rs. 260 billion which was considerably lower than the Rs. 449 buildup during April 2020, which reflected an improvement of Rs 189 over the last year.

The committee which met here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar appreciated the improvement in Circular Debt Management and directed that Power Division to work with Finance Division to make further improvements in the system.

Petroleum Division apprised the Committee of the progress on the establishmentof new LNG terminals.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Finance, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Railways, Minister for Science & Technology, Advisor on Commerce, SAPM on Power, Petroleum & Revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of Provincial Governments also participated in the meeting.

