Circular Economy May Help Reduce Industry Emissions by Up to 40% - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A circular economy, which is aimed at using renewable energy sources, can decrease industrial emissions by up to 40 percent, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an article published on Wednesday in the Energy Policy science magazine.

"Further development of a circular economy may decrease up to 40 percent of emissions produced by the industrial sector," Novak wrote.

The minister added that the concept of a circular economy was discussed during the G20 Energy Ministers Meeting held from September 27-28, and Russia agreed that this new type of economy has clear advantages.

Though a circular economy is based on a shift from non-renewable to renewable energy sources, Novak wrote that there are some fossil resources, namely natural gas, that "may be ecologically neutral" and can be used under this concept.