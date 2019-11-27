UrduPoint.com
Citibank Delegation Calls On Minister For Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Petroleum SAPM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Citibank delegation calls on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Petroleum SAPM

A delegation of Citibank called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM) Nadeem Babar here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Citibank called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM) Nadeem Babar here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Jim Scott, Head for Central & Eastern Europe, middle East and Africa, Amine Ghedira, Director & Head of Corporate & Public Sector Solutions and Inga Tahadzjana, Sales Corporate & Public Sector Solutions, a petroleum division press release said.

Delegation apprised the minister about operations of Citibank in the South Asian region with a focus on current and future plans in Pakistan. It also appreciated the progress of Pakistan as world's growing energy market in economically, environmentally and socially responsible way and role of the Petroleum Division in meeting energy requirements of the country.

Omar Ayub welcomed the visiting dignitaries and appreciated the work plan of Citibank's sustained cooperation with its domestic partners.

He shared the government's resolve to introduce reforms in the economy and energy sectors, especially the measures taken with regard to 'ease of doing business' in the country and the progress made on that front recently.

The minister gave an overview of Pakistan's Energy mix and the government plan to diversify and increase the share of renewables in the overall energy mix and highlighted areas of investment in the country's energy sector.

The two sides were of the view that such continued interactions would prove mutually beneficial in the coming days.

