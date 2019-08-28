UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens' Well-being, Safety Are Collective Responsibility: KATI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:41 PM

Citizens' well-being, safety are collective responsibility: KATI

Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer and Acting President Faraz-ur-Rehman stressed on collective efforts of K-Electric and the City District Government for the safety of the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer and Acting President Faraz-ur-Rehman stressed on collective efforts of K-Electric and the City District Government for the safety of the citizens.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, S.M.Muneer said, "safety of citizens should be the top most priority and termed it as collective responsibility of K-electric and administration of the city." He urged to device a comprehensive strategy for safety of citizens, especially in unusual conditions such as heavy rainfall in the city during the current month.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said KATI was waiting for the results of the investigation by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

He maintained that not single entity was responsible unfortunate incidents occurred during recent monsoon rains or for the breakdown of civic infrastructure in the city.

Karachi was plagued by numerous issues such as uncollected garbage, clogged storm drains, overflowing sewage, unchecked proliferation of encroachments and crumbling roads. All of these compound during the rain and as a result urban flooding occurs.

He said that all stakeholders must work together and come up with a joint action plan.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and other relevant authorities to play their due role to strengthen the infrastructure of the city and for better handling of other civic issues of the city.

He suggested coating of electric poles to prevent electrocution incidents.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Storm Chief Minister Kati Korangi Murad Ali Shah All Government Industry Top Rains

Recent Stories

Man arrested who cut off nose, ears after killing ..

27 seconds ago

Four of family killed over property dispute in Man ..

30 seconds ago

ED Polyclinic directed to fill hospital's vacant p ..

32 seconds ago

ANP chief convenes CWC meeting

38 seconds ago

Department of Pharmacy Practice inaugurated at Uni ..

15 minutes ago

Youth hanged himself to death in Bajaur

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.