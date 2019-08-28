Citizens' well-being, safety are collective responsibility: KATI

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry KATI ), S.M. Muneer and Acting President Faraz-ur-Rehman stressed on collective efforts of K-Electric and the City District Government for the safety of the citizens.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, S.M.Muneer said, "safety of citizens should be the top most priority and termed it as collective responsibility of K-electric and administration of the city." He urged to device a comprehensive strategy for safety of citizens, especially in unusual conditions such as heavy rainfall in the city during the current month.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said KATI was waiting for the results of the investigation by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

He maintained that not single entity was responsible unfortunate incidents occurred during recent monsoon rains or for the breakdown of civic infrastructure in the city.

Karachi was plagued by numerous issues such as uncollected garbage, clogged storm drains, overflowing sewage, unchecked proliferation of encroachments and crumbling roads. All of these compound during the rain and as a result urban flooding occurs.

He said that all stakeholders must work together and come up with a joint action plan.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and other relevant authorities to play their due role to strengthen the infrastructure of the city and for better handling of other civic issues of the city.

He suggested coating of electric poles to prevent electrocution incidents.