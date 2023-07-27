City Mayor Mardan presents surplus budget of over Rs.1.71bn

City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, presented a surplus budget of over Rs.1.71 billion for financial year 2023-24 on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, presented a surplus budget of over Rs.1.71 billion for financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.

A meeting of the City Council was held with the presiding officer, Baber Khan in the chair.

Presenting the budget, City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said the estimated expenditure in the budget is Rs.1.6983 billion which shows that more than 16.6 million is expected to be saved at the end of the year.

Explaining the details of the receipts, the City Mayor said the expected income from the provincial government has been estimated at Rs.613 million, while the income from its own resources has been estimated at Rs.357.790 million Explaining the details of the expenses, the Mayar said that in the budget, an amount of Rs.880.327 million has been set aside for salaries, pensions, etc.

Similarly, he said that non-developmental expenditure is estimated at Rs. 443.1 million and Rs.370.5 million have been allocated for developmental expenditures out of which Rs.26 million have been allocated for ongoing development schemes while Rs.354.5 million have been set aside for new development projects.

The city mayor said that in the budget, Rs 20 million have been allocated for the establishment of libraries in Masajid and community centres and Rs.12.5 million for payment of scholarships to 200 students who passed with distinction.

Furthermore, Rs.10 million has been allocated for the youth talent hunt, Rs.50 million for the promotion of sports activities in Tehsil Mardan and Rs.10 million for the welfare of people with various abilities.

Similarly, Rs.10 million has been allocated for the purchase of necessary equipment for women's resource centre, Rs.10 million for the cottage fisheries project to increase income sources for women and Rs.10 million for Masajid.

Addressing the meeting, City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said that work is underway on several developmental projects in Mardan Tehsil.

He said that a water treatment plant at a cost of Rs.1.5 million will be carried out through the Water Supply and Sanitation Services Company under the Asian Development Bank.

Work on the project is in progress, while a garbage disposal plant will be built at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion and green belt and plantation at a cost of Rs 580 million.