City Traders Acclaimed Punjab Govt For Providing Relief In Property Tax

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:12 PM

City traders acclaimed Punjab govt for providing relief in property tax

Trade body of the city Tuesday acclaimed the Punjab government for extending the five per cent rebate on property tax payment (2021-22) by December 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Trade body of the city Tuesday acclaimed the Punjab government for extending the five per cent rebate on property tax payment (2021-22) by December 31.

President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir, while talking to APP, that during the various meetings with the government officials, the traders association had asked the govt officials to withdraw the increase in property tax as the business community had been badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mir said the Punjab government while recognizing the difficulties of traders, withdrew its notification regarding revised rates of commercial self and rented properties for determining the gross annual rental value.

He informed that government had also issued a notification that those who paid any extra amount in the head of property tax during the current financial year would be adjusted against future liability.

Mir thanked the government of Punjab for admitting the business community demands and asked the traders to submit their taxes with a five per cent rebate till December 31.

