Civil Defence Training School launches 8 new courses

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Civil Defence Training School Faisalabad has launched 8 new courses to meet the emerging needs of the current era but its syllabus can be further upgraded in consultation with industrialists, said Mr. Niaz Muhammad Khan, Director General Civil Defence Pakistan.

In a meeting with Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that civil defence department was making efforts to protect the life of industrial workers in addition to overcoming the losses incurred due to natural calamities and man-made accidents.

He said, "we have ourselves designed these courses but we are open to amend them in order to cater to the immediate needs of industrialists. One course is specifically designed which could be implemented in industries concerned. Our experts would train master trainers within the industries who could further impart training to the required number of trainers," he added.

He said that they could provide training for firefighting and minimizing losses during a fire in factories with the help of the in-house trained volunteers.

Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha welcomed the DG Civil Defence and said that the Faisalabad chamber could arrange a consultative session to make the civil defence courses productive and result-oriented.

He said that a meeting with President FCCI Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara would also be arranged to extend support to the civil defence school to arrange courses in maximum industrial units.

Executive Member FCCI Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Naveed Akram Sheikh, Mirza Zahid Iqbal and Mian Imtiaz Ali were also present during this meeting.

Later, Qaisar Gucha presented an FCCI shield to Mr. Niaz Muhammad Khan.