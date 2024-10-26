Civil Society Firmly Supports FBR In Battle With Tax Evasion: ACT Alliance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Action to Counter Illicit Trade (ACT) Alliance on Saturday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for highlighting Pakistan's ongoing battle with tax evasion, particularly in the tobacco sector.
In a discussion with civil society and media representatives here, the ACT Alliance lauded Chairman FBR dedication to addressing this pervasive issue, recognizing that his leadership is critical to securing Pakistan's economic future, said a news release.
During a recent Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting, FBR reported that an alarming 70 percent of cigarettes sold in the country evade taxation, amounting to a massive revenue shortfall for the national exchequer.
With only 30 percent of cigarettes on the market being tax-paid, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, announced a significant crackdown on smuggling and illegal cigarette sales to begin in January, with the recruitment of additional enforcement personnel.
According to FBR's projections, tackling these illicit sales could generate Rs. 200-250 billion in additional revenue annually, from Rs. 300 billion to over Rs. 500 billion, or nearly $2 billion.
This projected increase in revenue is crucial for funding essential public services and driving economic growth.
The FBR's ambitious transformation plan includes implementing a 100 percent Track and Trace System (TTS) in the sugar industry by the start of the upcoming crushing season.
Additionally, FBR has made significant strides in the cement sector, meeting with industry leaders to ensure that TTS is operational across all production lines in the coming weeks.
Expanding TTS in these industries will enable precise tracking of production and sales, helping prevent further tax evasion and securing essential revenue for Pakistan.
To support this initiative, the government plans to grant provincial authorities, including local police, the power to enforce measures against illegal cigarette sales.
The Alliance called for substantial regulatory amendments to formalize the expanded enforcement network and create a collaborative framework to uphold tax laws across Pakistan.
The ACT Alliance urged the government to accelerate this process and broaden enforcement to other sectors plagued by tax evasion, such as petroleum, real estate, and retail.
ACT Alliance said collaboration across government agencies, provincial authorities, and law enforcement is essential to achieving Pakistan's economic goals.
The annual loss of revenue from the illegal cigarette trade alone is a burden Pakistan can no longer afford.
ACT Alliance National Convenor Mubahsir Akram said "We call on all stakeholders to support FBR's efforts, reinforcing measures that strengthen tax compliance and encourage economic integrity,".
He added these critical steps will position Pakistan for a more prosperous future, ensuring fair contributions to the national economy from all sectors.
ACT Alliance reiterated its support for FBR's efforts. It encouraged all relevant authorities to take a unified approach against illicit trade, contributing to Pakistan's healthier and more resilient economic landscape.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Business
-
PSX boom indicative of economic stability: FCCI1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.284,300 per tola3 hours ago
-
Usman Dastagir highlights digital payment as a smart choice4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 20248 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP17 hours ago
-
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy17 hours ago
-
Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division visits IPO-Pakistan17 hours ago
-
TEXPO Pakistan 2024 concludes with business deals worth $910 million17 hours ago
-
KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms22 hours ago
-
SSCI chief presents proposals to ease Pak-Afghan transit trade22 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points22 hours ago