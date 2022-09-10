UrduPoint.com

CKD/SKD Import Decreases 30.96 Pc In July 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

CKD/SKD import decreases 30.96 pc in July 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The import of completely and semi-knocked down (CKD/SKD) products into the country witnessed a decrease of 30.96 percent during the first month of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported CKD/SKD products worth $101.204 million during July 2022 as compared to the imports of $146.577 million during July 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the CKD/SKD products, the import of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles decreased by 17.29 percent from $33.653 million last year to $27.

835 million during the period under review while the imports of motor cars also dipped by 36.38 percent from $106.720 million to $67.896 million.

Similarly, the import motor cycles witnessed negative growth of 11.78 percent from $6.204 to $5.473 million.

On a monthly basis, CKD/SKD imports during July 2022 decreased by 46.30 percent when compared to the imports of $188.464 million in June 2022.

The import of buses, trucks, other heavy vehicles and motor cars also declined by 38.08 and 50.92 percent respectively.

However, the import motorcycles witnessed an increase of 5.51 percent.

