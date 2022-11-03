UrduPoint.com

CKD/SKD Import Decreases 38.49% To $361.353mln In Q1

Published November 03, 2022

CKD/SKD import decreases 38.49% to $361.353mln in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The import of completely and semi-knocked down (CKD/SKD) products into the country witnessed a decrease of 38.49 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported CKD/SKD products worth $361.353 million from July-September (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $587.497 million from July-September (2021-22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the CKD/SKD products, the import of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles went down by 44.65 per cent from $161.936 million last year to $89.635 million during the quarter under review while the imports of motor cars also dipped by 36.63 per cent from $407.365 million to $258.145 million.

In addition, the import of motorcycles witnessed negative growth of 25.

41 per cent from $18.196 million to $13.573 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, CKD/SKD imports into the country during September 2022 decreased by 39.78 per cent, from $218.094 million in September 2021 to $131.331 million.

The import of buses, trucks, other heavy vehicles and motor cars also declined by 38.34 and 29.14 per cent respectively in September 2022 whereas the import of motorcycles decreased by 70.37 per cent.

On a monthly basis, CKD/SKD imports during September 2022 dropped by 0.33 per cent when compared to the imports of $131.763 million in August 2022.

The import of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles witnessed an increase of 40.52 per cent whereas the import of motor cars and motorcycles during September 2022 decreased by 6.84, 71.46 per cent.

