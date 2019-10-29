CKD/SKD imports reduced by 27.16% in first quarter

The Completely Knocked Down (CKD) / Semi Knocked Down (SKD) Transport imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 27.16 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Completely Knocked Down (CKD) / Semi Knocked Down (SKD) Transport imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 27.16 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the CKD/SKD transport imports came down from US $358,938 million in first four months of last financial year to US $261,457 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September this year, imports of Buses, Trucks & oth. Heavy Vehicles reduced by 40.92% worth $67,500 million as compared the imports valuing $114,255 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Motor cars imports decreased by 19.

28%, worth $175,139 million as compared the imports of valuing $216,964 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Motor Cycles imports also came down by 32.11%, valuing $18,818 million imported as compared the imports worth $27,719 million of same period of last year.

During the period of first quarter of current fiscal year imports of Parts & Accessories reduced by 35.82%, valuing $91,478 million imported as compared the imports worth $142,525 million of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others Transport Equipment imports also came down by 25.83%, valuing $9,184 million imported as compared the imports worth $12,383 million of same period of last year.

